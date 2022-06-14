Advertisement

Hodgdon prepares for Regional Championship game

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HODGDON , Maine (WAGM) - The Hodgdon softball team will be playing for a regional championship for the first time since 2004. The Hawks advanced to the Class D Championship game with a win over Woodland on Saturday. The team and coach are very excited to play for the title.

(Monique Polchies):” It is a huge relief because we are the second team to go to the championship, so it is pretty exciting.”

(Kaelyn Lawlor):” It’s great my sophomore season got cut short we had a COVID season and I think it is great we had a rebuilding year and we are here looking for another banner.”

(Mark Faulkingham):” Very pleased the girls were so happy after the win over a very tough Woodland team. They were just beaming from ear to ear, and it was a great day.”

The Hawks had a great regular season losing just two games and showing all year they that they could compete with some of the top teams in Class D. They had some timely hitting and pitching throughout the year, but also relied on team ball and defense

Lawlor:” When one of us is down others will step up. We play as a team.”

Faulkingham:” Been right there with every team we play this year. We feel we can compete with anyone on Class D. I have heard a lot of good things about Machias and we are looking forward to playing them and see what happens.”

The Hawks will take on the 8th Machias Bulldogs on Tuesday night at 5:30 at Brewer High School. Machias has pulled off upsets over Wisdom and PVHS to earn their berth in the finals. Faulkingham says that he will tell his squad to enjoy the moment and play hard.

Faulkingham:” One out at a time one pitch at a time. We are going to play what got us there and play our brand of ball which is good defense and timely hitting.”

