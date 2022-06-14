Advertisement

Medical Monday Men's Health

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 14, 2022
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Physicals, annual screenings, diet and exercise all tie into healthy living. June is Men’s Health Awareness Month, so health care professionals are encouraging men to put a focus on their wellbeing.

Dr. Brian Adrian a primary care physician at Northern Light AR Gould Hospital says, “During our annual wellness exams, we can address also a lot of common issues general muscle aches and pains, how to get started or how to continue in exercise, what’s the best way to go about modifying a diet, and how do I quit smoking?”

“And these issues are only a few of many that can be addressed by visiting a primary health care provider. In June, a focus is put on men’s health, encouraging them to get checked out.”

Dr. Adrian adds, “While there are screenings that apply to both men and women, there are some screenings that apply just to men. For instance, prostrate cancer screenings and screenings for an abdominal aortic aneurysm. In men over the age of 65 who have smoked more than 100 cigarettes in their entire life.”

A common question many men have concerns testosterone levels.

Dr. Adrian says, “Symptoms of low testosterone levels include decreased energy, decreased libido, erectile dysfunction and sometimes depressed mood. Some men will have a decreased muscle mass or start to lose body hair, but those symptoms tend to occur later.”

According to Dr. Adrian, testosterone levels are checked with a blood test and treatment usually consists of testosterone replacement therapy. Also covered in an annual screening, colorectal cancer screenings after age 45 and influenza and Covid vaccines.

He says, “For mostly healthy men, it’s typically recommended that they visit their provider every year or so for an exam. While it may not result in finding a problem, we can’t find a problem, until we start looking for it. And so, by going to your family doctor every year or two, you make sure that you’re not going to miss anything. And that helps prevent disease, rather than having something break and trying to fix it later.”

If you have concerns about your health, Dr. Adrian recommends reaching out to your primary care provider.

