Advertisement

Rivera: Del Rio apologized to Commanders players for remarks

FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field...
FILE - Washington Football Team's defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio looks over the field during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio addressed the team to apologize for his comments about protests in the summer of 2020 and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday.

Rivera said Del Rio also met individually with some players to discuss his remarks last week, which drew a $100,000 fine from the team.

“He was very open, very forthright, very contrite and apologized and opened himself up to questions or opportunities for any players to come in and meet with him,” Rivera told reporters before the team’s first minicamp practice. “He’s already met with some of our players and talked to some of them about what was said. I’ve been told those meetings went very, very well. And so I’m very pleased with that.”

Del Rio apologized hours later for calling the deadly insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 “a dust-up at the Capitol.” Rivera said the fine made it clear the organization would not tolerate equivalating the riot to the protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Trump is accused of taking the money supporters gave to an allegedly false legal fund. (CNN, POOL, JAN 6 COMMITTEE EXHIBIT, LIZ CHENEY/TWITTER, GETTY IMAGES)

Rivera said he and the team wanted to move on from the comments now to focus on football.

“I’m about reconciliation,” Rivera said. “We have to understand that when we do things like this, it impacts the community as well. We got to make sure the community understands that we understand and we get it. That’s important. So this was really about taking accountability and holding ourselves accountable, and then going forward and trying to reconcile with things.”

On the football side, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was absent from mandatory minicamp amid negotiations on a new contract. Rivera said last week he expected McLaurin and all players to attend.

“Terry’s a professional,” Rivera said. “I just believe it’s a matter of time getting this done. We want Terry here. We truly do. We respect who he is as a football player. We’re trying to get things worked out. But we would love to have Terry here.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toby Keith performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Friday, June 30, 2017, in...
‘I need time to breathe’: Country music singer Toby Keith announces cancer diagnosis
An Alabama judge has found a man guilty of criminal littering for leaving flowers on his...
Judge finds man guilty of criminal littering after leaving flowers on fiancé’s grave
Mental Health
Mother Believes Mental Health, Addiction; Led to Officer Involved Shooting
After 33 years, Whitney Thompson found and introduced herself to her birth father, Charles...
After 30 years, woman finds biological dad through DNA test
The Van Buren/ Wisdom boys tennis team captured the Class C Regional tennis title for the first...
Van Buren/Wisdom celebrate first Regional Tennis Title.

Latest News

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a...
FDA advisers consider Moderna’s COVID shots for teens, younger kids
Russian forces fired three missiles in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region on Monday, forcing...
Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its first...
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials
Professional wrestling star Jeff Hardy was arrested for DUI in a rental car in Florida.
Former WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for DUI again