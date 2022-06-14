Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. We’re waking up this morning to fog in a good portion of the county. This is going to lead to cloudy skies heading out the door today. We could see some scattered showers move through the region as well thanks to the low pressure that brought us showers and thunderstorms to the region yesterday still sitting to our east. This will continue to allow wrap around moisture to move into the region during the day today, before we do finally see some improvement by this evening. I think we still have the chance to see some fog heading through the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning, however the risk doesn’t look as great as it did for fog this morning. Once the fog burns off during the morning hours, a nice day is expected as high pressure builds overhead from the west. This will lead to mostly sunny skies during the day Wednesday, before we see a few more clouds move back into the region for Thursday.

Hour by hour throughout the day today shows the cloud cover moving back into the region from the east. This will result in mostly cloudy skies for much of the county during the day today. We could see some scattered showers, especially if spots see some sunny breaks late morning heading into the afternoon. I think that this will be the exception and not the rule for the forecast today, but it’s worth mentioning since it would add extra instability to the atmosphere. Showers look to taper off heading into the evening hours, resulting in clearing skies and slightly cooler temperatures during the overnight hours and heading into Wednesday. High temperatures today once again climb up into the lower to mid 60s for most spots. I think a few upper 60s are possible over far southern areas, but I think the mid to upper 60s will do it for most. Northerly winds will be on the lighter side through the day, but when the wind is blowing, it will help to make it feel a bit cooler outside.

For a detailed look at the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Tuesday!

