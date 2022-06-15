Flag Day Heavy Rain, leads to Midweek Sunshine!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening, everyone - and Happy Flag Day!

Today was a bit gray, with heavier rounds of rain moving through. The convective downpours mainly occurred along the eastern tier: up-and-down the Route 1 corridor, as well as over into Western sections of New Brunswick.

Our two-day combined rain totals ranged from ~0.20-1.00″-inch. As a result, several fields are over-soaked and partially inundated, and may take a day or two to fully dry out.

Tomorrow, brings in drier and quieter conditions lasting over the next couple of days - with plenty of sunshine on tap for your Wednesday, and a mixture of sun and clouds for Thursday.

Then, the end of the week once again ushers in rain and storms, with some lingering into the upcoming Father’s Day weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

