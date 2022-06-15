Morning Fog Clears Out, Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures This Afternoon!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. After a gloomy day yesterday with showers around, we’ll see improvement today with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. This will last heading into tomorrow, before a low pressure system approaches from the west, bringing multiple fronts through the region during the day Friday. You’ll want to get out and enjoy the short stretch of nice weather through the middle of this week, as this weekend isn’t looking as nice with mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Once the fog burns off this morning, sunshine makes a return to the region. Overall I’m expecting a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will also be quite mild thanks to the sunshine and lighter wind throughout the day. Going hour by hour shows the fog lingering for a couple more hours this morning at most, otherwise it’s pretty quick to burn off, resulting in mostly sunny skies for everyone. This remains the case through much of the day, with the possibility for some cloud cover moving in heading into the overnight hours. High temperatures today climb up into the mid to upper 70s. Northerly winds will be on the lighter side throughout the day, leading to a warmer feel to the air as well.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

We’ll see another decent day tomorrow with warmer temperatures expected. Details can be found in Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Wednesday, and enjoy the nice day!

