Increasing Clouds Leads to Shower Chances This Afternoon, Continuing Into This Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. This morning we have a low pressure system approaching from the west. This will bring increasing clouds to the region during the day today, however I think the shower activity will hold off until this evening. We did manage to drop below the 50 degree mark earlier this morning here in the city. Clear skies and calm winds made this possible. Temperatures across the county this morning are a bit all over the place. Some spots have fallen back into the upper 40s, while other spots are still holding onto the mid and upper 50s. The little sunshine we see this morning will help to warm temperatures up quite a bit, so the warmer locations this morning will likely be the warmest locations this afternoon.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The next 12 hours show temperatures quickly rise during the morning hours, and approach the mid 70s by late morning. They’ll remain in the 70s through the afternoon as clouds will be on the increase. Going hour by hour shows the cloud cover increasing heading throughout the morning hours. As we get into the afternoon, we have a chance for an isolated shower, but I think the shower chances mainly hold off until the evening hours. Once we get to this evening, the shower chances become scattered in nature, with not everyone seeing rain drops during the overnight hours. High temperatures today climb up into the mid to upper 70s once again with the sunshine this morning. If you enjoy the warmer temperatures, definitely get outside and enjoy today. Overnight tonight, temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 50s. While temperatures remain on the mild side, the scattered shower chances will also keep things humid.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This weekend’s forecast now isn’t looking as nice. For more details, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Thursday!

