Warmer Feel and Sun/Clouds For Thursday, with Approaching Rain Tomorrow Night!

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

It was a touch on the warmer side today, with all of us getting into the upper 70′s - and a few 80′s popping up points south!

Tomorrow brings another quiet day under a mixture of sun & clouds, with upper 70′s once again expected for our afternoon highs.

Then, tomorrow night has moderate to heavy rain approaching during the overnight, into Friday AM. This is all ahead of a passing frontal boundary which ushers in additional heavier showers and likely storms for Friday afternoon/evening. The end of week storms have a high probability of being on the strong-to-severe side.

Into the upcoming Father’s Day weekend, as of now, it looks to be half-and-half - with clouds and sun, and a few scattered showers. It’ll by no means be a complete wash-out, but we’ll continue to provide updates moving ahead.

