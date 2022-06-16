Advertisement

Warmer Feel and Sun/Clouds For Thursday, with Approaching Rain Tomorrow Night!

Weather on the Web Wednesday, June 15th PM
By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone.

It was a touch on the warmer side today, with all of us getting into the upper 70′s - and a few 80′s popping up points south!

Tomorrow brings another quiet day under a mixture of sun & clouds, with upper 70′s once again expected for our afternoon highs.

Then, tomorrow night has moderate to heavy rain approaching during the overnight, into Friday AM. This is all ahead of a passing frontal boundary which ushers in additional heavier showers and likely storms for Friday afternoon/evening. The end of week storms have a high probability of being on the strong-to-severe side.

Into the upcoming Father’s Day weekend, as of now, it looks to be half-and-half - with clouds and sun, and a few scattered showers. It’ll by no means be a complete wash-out, but we’ll continue to provide updates moving ahead.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daigle
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 37-Year Frenchville Cold Case
36 Year Old Cold Case Solved
36 Year Old Aroostook Cold Case Solved Using DNA Technology
Baby Ashton, 5 months, has an illness called biliary atresia that blocks bile ducts in the...
5-month-old with rare illness needs liver transplant
PFAS Loring
Airforce Works to Determine Extent of PFAS Contamination at Loring
Lack of Lodging in Houlton for Shriners Convention
Lack of Lodging in Houlton for Shriners Convention

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, June 15th PM
Today's Plan Your Day
Morning Fog Clears Out, Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures This Afternoon!
Weather on the Web 6-15-22 AM
Weather on the Web 6-15-22 AM
WebWX0614PM
Flag Day Heavy Rain, leads to Midweek Sunshine!