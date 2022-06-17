Advertisement

3-month-old dies after being left in hot car for several hours in Pennsylvania, police say

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.(WPXI via CNN Newsource)
By WPXI staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (WPXI) – A 3-month-old boy died in Pennsylvania after being left inside a hot car.

Police said they believe the infant was in the parent’s vehicle for several hours.

Officers with the Alleghany County Police Department were called to a home early Thursday evening, where they found the child, who was unresponsive.

Paramedics tried to save the child, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Aroostook League names All Aroostook selections in spring sports.
Aroostook League announces spring All Aroostook Selections
Daigle
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 37-Year Frenchville Cold Case
36 Year Old Cold Case Solved
36 Year Old Aroostook Cold Case Solved Using DNA Technology
Hodgdon Athletic Director Wayne Quint spent over 60 years in education.
Wayne Quint talks about 60 year career in education
Miguel Angel Cordero Ramirez, 30, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He is also accused of...
Boy, 11, escapes kidnapping suspect with neighbors’ help

Latest News

Andriy Pokrasa, 15, lands his drone on his hand during an interview with The Associated Press...
Teen uses drone to help Ukraine destroy more than 20 Russian tanks
Friday’s ruling comes amid expectations that the U.S. Supreme Court will overturn the landmark...
Iowa court: Abortion not protected by state constitution
FILE - A aerial video shows the devastating flooding in Yellowstone. The floodwaters have also...
Yellowstone Park gateway towns fret about tourism future
Vince McMahon is stepping down as the WWE's CEO and Chairman during an investigation by the...
Investigation at WWE upends leadership; McMahon steps aside