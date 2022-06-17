Advertisement

Petco opening first neighborhood farm and pet supply store

Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.
Petco plans to launch a new group of stores for farm animals in small and rural communities.(STRINGR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Petco is opening a new group of stores that will cater to horses, cows, goats, pigs and sheep.

The American pet retailer says the stores will meet the needs of pet and farm animals in small and rural communities.

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply store is scheduled to open Friday in Floresville, Texas.

Representatives with Petco said the store would carry food products and services such as vaccinations, grooming and stations to wash farm animals.

The stores will also have health and wellness programs to support local pets.

Petco plans to open a few more of these stores throughout the rest of the year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daigle
Maine State Police Make Arrest in 37-Year Frenchville Cold Case
36 Year Old Cold Case Solved
36 Year Old Aroostook Cold Case Solved Using DNA Technology
The Aroostook League names All Aroostook selections in spring sports.
Aroostook League announces spring All Aroostook Selections
PFAS Loring
Airforce Works to Determine Extent of PFAS Contamination at Loring
Hodgdon Athletic Director Wayne Quint spent over 60 years in education.
Wayne Quint talks about 60 year career in education

Latest News

Shooting investigation at church in Vestavia Hills
LIVE: Police say multiple people shot at Alabama church
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Officials give update on church shooting
New details have emerged in both investigations into the Buffalo and Uvalde mass shootings.
Investigation continues into Buffalo, Uvalde shootings
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
AP Interview: Biden says recession is ‘not inevitable’
FILE - Vice President Mike Pence returns to the House chamber after midnight, Jan. 7, 2021, to...
Panel sharpens focus on Trump’s ‘crazy’ Jan. 6 plan