Scattered Rain Tonight, Leads to Heavier Rain & Stronger Storms for Friday!

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

We’re seeing just a few scattered showers out there tonight, with a round of moderate rain progressing eastward over the next few hours.

Tomorrow, brings increased heavier downpours and stronger storms developing during the late morning, middle part of the day, and into the afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has our region under a Category 1, Marginal risk for isolated severe storm potential. And with that, we’re likely to experience a few stronger-to-severe cells, carrying with them heavy downpours, frequent lightning, strong-to-potentially localized damaging wind gusts, as well as small-to-medium size hail.

Make sure to plan accordingly, and remain sky- and weather-aware during a timeframe from about 10:00am through 8:00pm tomorrow evening.

After the storms for Friday, rain lingers into the upcoming Father’s Day weekend - with widespread rain anticipated for Saturday, and lingering scattered showers for Father’s Day Sunday.

For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

