Showers and Thunderstorm Chances Today, A Soggy and Cold Weekend Ahead

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. Stepping out the door yesterday we had another mild day with temperatures climbing up into the mid and upper 70s, but then more clouds and shower activity moved in during the afternoon. That was thanks to a weak front that move through the region during the late afternoon and evening hours and continues to bring us some scattered shower activity heading into this morning. You can see another front back off to our west, that’ll be making its way through the region during the daytime today and will bring another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Heading into this weekend, we’ll continue to see a low pressure system setup over us and that will result in mostly cloudy skies and shower activity throughout the entire weekend.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour shows the chances for showers as we head throughout the morning hours. I think the best chance for showers though won’t be untill this afternoon. The biggest concern between now and then we’ll be any clearing skies that occur during the morning hours. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the chance of seeing some peaks of sunshine during the late morning hours. Any sunshine that we do see during the mid-to-late morning will result in more of a risk or those scattered showers and thunderstorms to pop up in areas across the county. This computer model shows a line of those scattered showers and storms as it continues to push its way to the east and shows that we could see some of those heavier downpours indicated by the darker greens and yellows on the radar. This will continue to be the case heading throughout the afternoon hours before tapering off by late this afternoon and this evening. We’ll still have the chance of seeing some scattered shower activity heading throughout the evening hours and into the overnight tonight, but then more clouds move back in and sets up for mostly cloudy skies and more showers for the daytime tomorrow. Temperatures today climb up into the lower 70s across the board with southerly winds still a bit gusty at times throughout the day. This will help to keep temperatures on the mild side throughout the afternoon and evening.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For a more detailed look at the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend, and Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there!

