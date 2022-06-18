Severe Threat Diminishes Tonight, with Moderate/Heavy Rain into the Weekend.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone.

It was an active afternoon/ early evening, with severe thunderstorm warned cells firing up for Central Aroostook, as well as Western New Brunswick.

Several reports of small hail came in, ranging from Pea-sized up to Quarter-sized (0.25-1.00″-in). And torrential downpours led to minor flooding reports and issued Flood Advisories, that have all since expired.

Another line of rain and storms is moving eastward tonight, ahead of a passing cold front progressing through the early AM. Then tomorrow, as well as Father’s Day Sunday, unfortunately bring additional rounds of moderate to heavier rain lasting throughout the entirety of the weekend.

Projected rain totals are expected to range between 1.00-2.00″-inches, with the possibility of locally higher amounts. And additional concerns for low-lying and poor drainage flooding are likely, as higher-end rain amounts accumulate.

Always make sure to take extreme precaution coming across inundated roadways, and never drive through any standing or flowing water on the roads. Always turn around, and find an alternate route!

For the latest details on the forecast, click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing Father’s Day weekend. A very Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

