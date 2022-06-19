Advertisement

Report: Over 750 flights canceled on Sunday

Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.
Over 750 flights were canceled on Sunday, according to a report.(Garrett Menichini / Southwest Airlines)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Travelers are facing more misery with airlines canceling thousands of flights this weekend.

FlightAware.com reported at least 769 canceled flights by midday Sunday and nearly 860 Saturday.

The cancellations are being blamed on rough weather, staff shortages and infrastructure challenges.

TSA officers said they screened more than 2,400,000 people nationwide Friday, the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The increase in delays and cancellations comes just days after transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg met with airline CEOs.

They met to discuss ways to improve performance and operations ahead of another expected surge in travel over the Fourth of July holiday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

County Ag Report: 99 Potatoes
County AG Report: Seed Decay and Rot
Baby Jane Doe DNA
Mother Matched Using Genetic Database in Baby Jane Doe Cold Case
WEBWX0617PM
Severe Threat Diminishes Tonight, with Moderate/Heavy Rain into the Weekend.
36 Year Old Cold Case Solved
36 Year Old Aroostook Cold Case Solved Using DNA Technology
The Aroostook League names All Aroostook selections in spring sports.
Aroostook League announces spring All Aroostook Selections

Latest News

Memorial candle grx
Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack
FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
As flooding devastated Montana, the governor refused to say where he was for days. (CNN, KWYB,...
Outside Yellowstone, flooded towns struggle to recover
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage in East Cleveland
9 puppies rescued from collapsed garage during extreme heat