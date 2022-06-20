After a Cold and Rainy Weekend, Clearing Skies Expected This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. Over the weekend we had quite the system that brought rain showers both Saturday and Sunday to the region. Not only did it bring the rain but it also brought cooler temperatures as high temperatures struggled to make it out of the 40s during the daytime yesterday. We will see some improvement as high pressure begins to build in from the west, but this low pressure system will continue to spin just to our east and will provide cloud cover throughout the day time today.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day time today shows clearing skies as from west to east. As we had throughout the day time, the best chances of seeing the sunshine will be over western parts of the county. I think eastern spots will hang on to the cloud cover at least through part of the afternoon, before we do eventually see the clouds clear out overnight tonight. This leads to a nice start to the day time tomorrow. High temperatures today make it up into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Northerly winds will be on the lighter side but we could still see some wind gusts upwards of 20 miles an hour throughout the day. Tonight temperatures fall back into the mid-to-upper 30s for a lot of spots. Again frost will be a potential heading throughout the overnight hours with temperatures being so cold. Clear skies and light northwesterly winds will not help in that matter.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a FROST ADVISORY in effect from 2 am to 6 am Tuesday. Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation across Northwest Aroostook, Northern Somerset and Northern Piscataquis Counties. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure to take extra precautions to protect plants, especially in some of the known colder spots.

Frost Advisory (WAGM-TV)

For more details, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy your Monday.

Cold Weekend Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.