Feed the County 150 race at Spud Speedway postponed

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The Feed the County 150 race at Spud Speedway has been postponed until September 11th

The decision to postpone was made due to the cold forecast and periods of rain last Sunday. While organizers were looking forward to the event, this will give them more time to sell lap sponsors and raise even more money to Feed the County.

Dixie Shaw, the Program Director of Hunger and Relief Services at Catholic Charities, says ”We really really want people to understand that we raise our funds from sponsorships not ticket sales. And this draws a big crowd, over 2,000 people that attend this race, the last couple races that we’ve had. So it’s a great opportunity to get exposure for your business, and a great opportunity to support our efforts to feed the County, right here in Aroostook County.”

Shaw says if you would like to make a sponsorship to go feedthecounty.com.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.