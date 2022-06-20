Advertisement

Feed the County 150 race at Spud Speedway postponed

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - The Feed the County 150 race at Spud Speedway has been postponed until September 11th

The decision to postpone was made due to the cold forecast and periods of rain last Sunday. While organizers were looking forward to the event, this will give them more time to sell lap sponsors and raise even more money to Feed the County.

Dixie Shaw, the Program Director of Hunger and Relief Services at Catholic Charities, says ”We really really want people to understand that we raise our funds from sponsorships not ticket sales. And this draws a big crowd, over 2,000 people that attend this race, the last couple races that we’ve had. So it’s a great opportunity to get exposure for your business, and a great opportunity to support our efforts to feed the County, right here in Aroostook County.”

Shaw says if you would like to make a sponsorship to go feedthecounty.com.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Baby Jane Doe DNA
Mother Matched Using Genetic Database in Baby Jane Doe Cold Case
County Ag Report: 99 Potatoes
County AG Report: Seed Decay and Rot
36 Year Old Cold Case Solved
36 Year Old Aroostook Cold Case Solved Using DNA Technology
Cold Weekend Temperatures
After a Cold and Rainy Weekend, Clearing Skies Expected This Afternoon

Latest News

Students help bury time capsule from 1987.
Pine Street Elementary Buries Time Capsule
The Feed the County 150 race at Spud Speedway postponed
The Feed the County 150 race at Spud Speedway postponed
Hodgdon softball celebrates first Regional title
Hodgdon softball
Students help bury time capsule from 1987.
Time Capsule Buried at Pine Street Elementary