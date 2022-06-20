Hodgdon Hawks win first Regional softball title

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - The Hodgdon Hawks softball team has one more game to play this season. The Hawks will travel to Gorham to take on Searsport on Saturday for the Class D State Chamionship. Rene Cloukey tells us the team is looking forward to taking the field one more time.

The Hodgdon Hawks celebrated their first every Softball Northern Regional title on Tuesday after stopping Machias 2-0. Coach Mark Faulkingham feels it was one of the teams best games of the year.

(Mark Faulkingham):” Defensively and pitching wise it was our best game of the year. Pitching a shut out against a very talented Machias team. They had been on a roll. I honestly thought this team defensively is right on point and that day they were.”

(Marissa Dow):” We worked Really hard, and all of our work really paid off.”

The Hawks have relied on pitching, defense and timely hitting all year. One of the strengths of the Hawks team is having two pitcher who have both had success in the circle

Faulkingham:” Sadie Thompson and Marissa Dow. I have pretty much rotated them all year. Whoever gets the ball the other one plays short. They all give me 100 percent there is no egos involved.”

Dow:” A lot of teams only have one pitcher they count on, but having two is really amazing so we can if one is tired or not feeling it the other one comes in. We both support each other. That is the biggest thing.”

(Sadie Thompson):” We rely on each other a lot. We both work in the off season, Both of us have our different pitches and it really helps to know that if I am not having a good day Marissa is there to pitch for me.”

The pitchers both say that they have confidence knowing the Hawks are going to make the plays behind them.

Dow:” All I have to do is fire strikes and if they hit it I have a really great defense behind me and I know they are going to field it and get the out.”

The Hawks success is not a surprise to their coach who made a statement to his team in their first practice

Faulkingham:” The very first day in the gym. I looked at the girls and said we are good enough to compete for the Northern Maine title. I said I think it should be this teams goal get a banner up in this gym. I said the seniors that didn’t have one up there yet I think that is what we should try to do for them and for this team.”

Thompson:” I guess we never thought it was truly going to happen, but after the semifinal game I said to Delaney once we win this game we are going to put a banner up on the wall and now we are going to put two banners up.”

Hodgdon will take on Searsport on Saturday at 4 pm and once again Faulkingham’s advice will be the same as before the Regional title game

Faulkingham:” One pitch to a time one at bat to a time. Every run is going to matter. All the little things are going to add up.”

It’s been a long season and they may be a little tired, but they say they will have their game faces on at 4 pm on Saturday. Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports.

