Local School Raises Money to Battle Cancer

MAPLETTON, Maine (WAGM) - Mapleton Elementary School students ended the school-year on a positive note, when they raised a large sum of money for local cancer organizations. It wasn’t just about burning off energy for these students as they ran the Mapleton Mile. It was also about giving back to their community. “Students and staff received pledges to run the mile and sponsor a local cancer organization here in Aroostook County and it ended up totaling 12,500 dollars.” said Principal Dan Duprey.

Duprey is thrilled his students were able to raise $2,000 dollars MORE than the last fundraiser, during the school’s annual field day! “The energy level and the excitement here at Mapleton Elementary yesterday was off the charts and it was great to see the energy level that the students brought but also having the members of the Cancer board was special.” continued Duprey.

Austin Himes is headed into 4th grade and says he and his schoolmates were excited to participate … “I ran a 10:16 in my mile!”. Austin’s mom, Cindy Himes works at the school and says Austin took advantage of today’s technology to raise money, “My family, everybody doesn’t live in Maine and so we got lots of VENMO money for him.”. The money raised will go to a local cancer organization. “We’ve had a long-standing relationship with the local cancer organization and from the funds that we raise and donate to them they also allow us to sponsor a golf team that plays in late August for the cancer golf tournament at Presque Isle Country Club.” added Duprey.

Everyone agrees they are excited about and proud of the generosity of the students and staff of Mapleton Elementary …

