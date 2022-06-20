Pine Street Elementary Buries Time Capsule

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Time capsules give us a glimpse of the past. 35 years ago, a time capsule was buried at Pine Street Elementary School. It’s now been dug up and a new one is being buried in its place. “At the beginning of the year, my school-year, this is my first year at Pine Street, our facilities manager told me about a time capsule that was buried. And me being the history buff that I am, I was very intrigued about that.” said Bill Guerrette, Principal of Pine Street Elementary School. And so, after discovering that the capsule had been buried in 1987 or 35 years ago, Pine Street Elementary School Principal Bill Guerrette decided it was the perfect time to dig it up.

Some of it was not in the best of shape because what did get into it but letters were there, we had one of the teachers had put a little note explaining her red correcting pen and how that was used, we had baseball cards, there were about 5 or 6 of them, people like Kirby Puckett, Don Mattingly were in there, there were a couple of Red Sox players in there, a little lesser known, a couple of pitchers type things so … but those were towards the bottom of the bucket and they didn’t survive as well so wouldn’t be worth any money today. A number of different trinkets, “I love Pine Street” badge to wear. Another thing that was in there, some of the adults remembered, there was an envelope that we used to have where we could open up a savings account with the local bank and the kids would bring the money in and give it to the teachers and the school would make the deposit so there was one of those envelopes in there as well.” continued Guerrette.

The items were put on display at the elementary school, but didn’t stay there for long. A new time capsule has been put together, not only reburying the old items, but including new items, with instructions not to exhume for another 35 years.

Teachers had a lot of input what went in like some teachers asked each student what was their favorite thing and so they made a list that was buried. We had a lot of class pictures that were buried in there. We put a box of masks in there because since the last time, the capsule, COVID was a big deal for these kids and so a little about that in there so just kind of what was going at the times. We had someone who was a former student that works at FA Peabody came and she updated it and she put what the gas prices are today and those types of things. I’d like to see what we did today kinda continue on and live through the future.” added Guerrette.

35 years will pass by in the blink of an eye. Who knows what changes will come to the County and the Country in that time? To paraphrase a 1980s pop cultural icon - Life moves pretty fast, if you don’t stop to look around ... you could miss it. From Pine Street Elementary School.

