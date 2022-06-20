Second Annual Aroostook Pride Festival Promotes Acceptance and Inclusion in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The County’s second annual Pride Festival was held over the weekend and they didn’t let a little rain on their parade stop them from having a spreading their message of acceptance, Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story

Kole Deschaine - Pride Attendee " I am super excited here today to be able to meet new people, see cool new things, and just live my best dream, man”

Saturday afternoon, the second annual Pride Aroostook was held at Riverside Park. The Festival started at 1, then a walking parade at 2. Kate Easter a member of the Pride Aroostook Organizing Committee says this pride feels different from those in other parts of the state and country.

Kate Easter - Committee Member - Pride Aroostook " The thing about rural maine is that people think that theres not a lot of support here and thats what makes it special”

(NAT SOUND / NO CG " I look around and I see a community of love and acceptance , theres many of us here today who at a time in their lives couldn’t have imagined even this. As we march today, let’s think about the love and community we have here and even in northern maine, we are not alone)

Jeerohmee - Pride Attendee " Acknowledgement, because it’s not all the time acknowledged, it’s not accepted in a lot of places”

Kole " Having Pride month here is a super special occasion, where all of us can just be ourselves, whether its straight, bi, curious, gay anything and its good to just be yourself and be open”

Many Flags lined the area, both pride flags, as well as the flags of countries that support LGBTQ rights. Ukraine’s flag was also shown, to show solidarity for their current Occupation by Russia. Russia has claimed that part of their reason for invading Ukraine, is Ukraine’s vocal support for LGBTQ Issues. Easter adds that a pride event like this wouldnt be possible without the support of local busineses

Kate “There are lots of organizations that gave money that are not tabling, they are just there, theyre just supproting. We have businesses that are here and if nothing else, having a business that a young person or an elder can go to ane be safe, thats the point of this prde for me

And with this pride in the books, Pride Aroostook has already begun working on next year’s pride, as well as other events that community members can get involved with.

Kate " You know we need people who want to volunteer, we have grand ideas for other events that we want to do throughout the year so if you want to be involved with that we need event planners, we need people who want to come out with us "

Around 300 people showed up to this years Pride Aroostook, which is slightly larger than last year, and Easter says, she hopes it continues growing each year. Corey Bouchard, Newssource 8.

