Shriners Ceremonial held in Houlton

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The ANAH Temple Shrine’s Summer Ceremonial took place this weekend.

The Anah Temple Shriners were in Houlton to celebrate the annual summer ceremonial. Every year, the summer ceremonial is held in the current potentate’s home. Galen White of Houlton was selected as the 100th potentate, marking the first time in a decade that the ceremonial was held in Aroostook County.

Galen White says he was honored to be selected. He adds it was a lot of work to get the event back in the County.

White says I got a little emotional several times, because I spent 10 years. The progression to get the potentate is 10 years long and it comes with a lot of work, but it has been well worth it and I have enjoyed every minute of it, it has been a great time.

There were many events over the weekend, like the induction of new Shriners, dinner and a DJ, a parade, and a photo to recreate when the Shriners started 100 years ago.

White says “We wanted to recreate it, because it was set up similar to what it is right now, and they showed out in record numbers. I think we are going to outdo the 100th anniversary photo, and I never dreamed that would’ve happened.”

While there were issues with finding lodging in the town of Houlton in the beginning, White says he’s glad things came together and is happy with the turnout.

White mentions “As you know we have been dark for COVID for a couple of years, and people are showing that by showing out in numbers, that they are ready to get out. They are ready to have a good time, and they are ready to put Covid behind them.”

White adds it’s the County’s people that make this a special place to host the event.

White says “Everybody that comes here, God bless them, they hate the drive to the County. But when they go home Sunday, they shake their heads saying boy does the County know how to throw a good time and I think that is going to happen this weekend.”

A great weekend for the community and Shriners to come together and celebrate the 100th anniversary. Even if the clowns were messing with my camera.

