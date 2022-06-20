Spud Speedway race postponed to September

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Stock Car racing fans will have to wait until September to see a race at Spud Speedway. The race was scheduled for this Sunday, but because of the very cold temperatures and chance of rain organizers have moved the event to September 11th.

Troy Haney:” Having drivers drive all the way from Massachusetts to Maine to race and then having it being rained out. With the cost of fuel and rooms and board and then posted poned would have been cost prohibitive.”

The Feed the County race has been on the Pro All Stars Calendar several times over the past few years . Haney says that drivers love to come to the track because of the welcome they receive

Haney:” The response has been overwhelming. This is a race the racers look forward to fans look forward to. They like coming to the County like the racetrack and the welcome they get from fans. We pack the stands they like racing in front of a packed house.”

Racers from as far away as Massachusetts were looking forward to the trip up Interstate 95 and then Route 1 to Caribou. Haney said that he is disappointed the race is being delayed because he felt the drivers would put on quite a show with huge car counts in all classes

Haney:” We had lots of cars. We had over 20 years pre- registered in every division. 20 or 25 cars in a class at Spud Speedway on that size track is a great show. The competition is top notch. Those guys are some of the best drivers in all of New England.

The new date is September 11th and Haney is confident they will carry the momentum forward and that the race will be a huge success in many ways

Haney:” No changes to the schedule. It will still be a 150 lap race. We will still have the PASS Modifieds, the street stock race and an enduro race to wrap up the day up. Being September 11th we are going to put our brains together to try and figure out how we do some celebrating and remembering of 911. We will create a great day of racing great family event there for sure.”

