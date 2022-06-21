Advertisement

A Beautiful Start to Summer! Mostly Sunny Skies Expected Today With Warmer Temperatures

Weather on the Web 6-21-22 AM
By Rob Koenig
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. After a gloomy day yesterday with cooler temperatures and cloudy skies, we’re expecting a better day today with more sunshine. Of course we did see the sunshine late yesterday afternoon for eastern areas and western spots did break out into the sunshine a bit earlier on in the day. Heading out the door today, we’re going to see mostly sunny skies as high pressure continues to build into the region. Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the day on this first day of summer. It’s as we get into tomorrow that we begin to see some more clouds and eventually showers moving into the region for the day Thursday.

This Morning's Weather Setup
This Morning's Weather Setup(WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the day time today shows clear skies for much of the day. Not expecting any cloud cover throughout the daytime. As we head towards the evening there’s a chance for us a few clouds moving in, but otherwise looking at a nice day for all, but a cool night once again thanks to the clear skies and lighter winds. High temperatures today climb up into the mid and upper 60s and even a few low 70s are certainly possible as we head into the afternoon. Definitely going to be a great day to get outside, and a great first day to summer with the warmer temperatures after the cool weekend that we had. Overnight tonight low temperatures will be falling back into the mid and upper 40s. We could see a few low 50s hanging on, but otherwise I think a lot of us will be a bit cooler during the overnight hours tonight. Southeasterly winds will be on the lighter side heading into tomorrow morning.

Today's High Temperatures
Today's High Temperatures(WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the first day of summer!

Today's Day Planner
Today's Day Planner(WAGM-TV)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

