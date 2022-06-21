Clear and Calm Conditions Tonight, Lead to Frost Advisories Tuesday AM!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

Coming off our soggy and cooler feeling weekend, we rebounded a bit today reaching the upper-50′s and lower-60′s.

It’s already a big improvement from yesterday, where we only saw the 40′s. Caribou, Houlton, Millinocket, and Bangor all set new records, for the latest calendar date experiencing 50°-degrees or below for our highs!

And, all four locations set new daily, minimum afternoon highs: Caribou, Houlton, and Millinocket hit 49°-degrees*, and Bangor reached the 50°-degree* mark. Typically, our average high for this time of year would be closer to 73°-degrees!

We started off the week on the drier side, and clouds broke apart throughout the day. The first official day of summer tomorrow, brings sunny skies and pleasant conditions in the 60′s. But that’s after a chilly start to the day, and morning lows near-or-just above freezing.

Once again, NWS and Environment Canada have issued Frost Advisories effective during the early AM, through first-thing tomorrow morning. Make sure to take precautions to cover-up or bring-in any sensitive plants or vegetation that may be prone to frost damage.

Luckily, tomorrow is the only morning of concern for frost issues moving ahead this week. And more summer-like temperatures are on tap for midweek, on.

