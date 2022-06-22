Aroostook House Of Comfort Golf Classic Raises Money for Good Cause

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Golfers braved the rain on Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

The 9th annual Aroostook House Of Comfort Golf Classic was held Saturday. The event is the largest fundraiser that the Aroostook Hospice Foundation holds each year, with more than 40 golf teams competing.

Nancy Duncan - Board member - Aroostook Hospice Foundation " THIS IS OUR MAJOR FUNDRAISER TO HELP US TO STAY IN OUR BUILDING AND TO BUILD OUR ENDOWMENT PROGRAM SO THAT FAMILIES CAN COME WITHOUT WORRIES”

Carol Macpherson - Treasurer - Aroostook Hospice Foundation “WITHOUT FUNDING WE WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO SUSTAIN THE BUILDING AND THE GROUNDS AND IF ANYONE HAS BEEN THERE THEY’LL SEE HOW LOVELY IT ALL IS AND IT TAKES WORK AND IT TAKES MONEY AND VOLUNTEERS”>

The weather conditions may have been damp. but all the golfers seemed to have a good time for a good cause. Aroostook House Of Comfort is the only Hospice House facility within 250 miles, with the next closest in Auburn. Both Duncan and MacPherson add they are thankful to everyone that donates and participates in their events, allowing them to continue their work.

