Advertisement

Aroostook House Of Comfort Golf Classic Raises Money for Good Cause

By Corey Bouchard
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Golfers braved the rain on Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

The 9th annual Aroostook House Of Comfort Golf Classic was held Saturday. The event is the largest fundraiser that the Aroostook Hospice Foundation holds each year, with more than 40 golf teams competing.

Nancy Duncan - Board member - Aroostook Hospice Foundation " THIS IS OUR MAJOR FUNDRAISER TO HELP US TO STAY IN OUR BUILDING AND TO BUILD OUR ENDOWMENT PROGRAM SO THAT FAMILIES CAN COME WITHOUT WORRIES”

Carol Macpherson - Treasurer - Aroostook Hospice Foundation “WITHOUT FUNDING WE WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO SUSTAIN THE BUILDING AND THE GROUNDS AND IF ANYONE HAS BEEN THERE THEY’LL SEE HOW LOVELY IT ALL IS AND IT TAKES WORK AND IT TAKES MONEY AND VOLUNTEERS”>

The weather conditions may have been damp. but all the golfers seemed to have a good time for a good cause. Aroostook House Of Comfort is the only Hospice House facility within 250 miles, with the next closest in Auburn. Both Duncan and MacPherson add they are thankful to everyone that donates and participates in their events, allowing them to continue their work.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faux Electricity Decrease
“I believe ratepayers in Aroostook County are going to see a modest increase.”
Pride Aroostook
Second Annual Aroostook Pride Festival Promotes Acceptance and Inclusion in The County
Students help bury time capsule from 1987.
Pine Street Elementary Buries Time Capsule
Shriners Ceremonial held in Houlton
Shriners Ceremonial held in Houlton
The cold weather and forecast forced the Feed the County 150 to be delayed to September
Spud Speedway race postponed to September

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Faux Electricity Decrease
“I believe ratepayers in Aroostook County are going to see a modest increase.”
Faux Electricity Decrease
Faux Electricity Decrease
Shriners Ceremonial held in Houlton
Shriners Ceremonial held in Houlton