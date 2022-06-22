Advertisement

Exposure to light during sleep linked to health issues, study finds

A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.
A new study found that light exposure during sleep can lead to health issues.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trying to lose weight? Close your curtains and turn off all the lights when you go to bed.

Scientists in a recent study found that even dim light can disrupt sleep, raising the risk of serious health issues like obesity, along with diabetes and hypertension.

Researchers focused on about 500 older adults in their 60s, 70s and 80s, and noticed more than 53% of them had some kind of light on in their room at night. Those same people were more likely to have diabetes, obesity or hypertension.

Younger people are not exempt here.

The same team did another study of healthy individuals in their 20s and found that even sleeping for just one night with a dim light raised their blood sugar and heart rate.

It also created a deficit of slow-wave and rapid eye movement sleep, the kind of sleep you need for cellular renewal.

So, next time you get in bed, make sure you turn off the lights.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Faux Electricity Decrease
“I believe ratepayers in Aroostook County are going to see a modest increase.”
Pride Aroostook
Second Annual Aroostook Pride Festival Promotes Acceptance and Inclusion in The County
Students help bury time capsule from 1987.
Pine Street Elementary Buries Time Capsule
Shriners Ceremonial held in Houlton
Shriners Ceremonial held in Houlton
The cold weather and forecast forced the Feed the County 150 to be delayed to September
Spud Speedway race postponed to September

Latest News

Carson V Makin
Landmark Supreme Court Decision With Maine Ties Helps Define Boundaries of Church and State
Carson V Makin
Carson V Makin
Matter of Law
Matter of Law: Home Construction Contracts
Paola Garcia said passengers were afraid the plane would explode after catching fire at Miami...
'People start running and running': Passenger talks about plane fire after landing