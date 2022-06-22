First Day of Summer Chill, Turns into a Gorgeous Afternoon!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening everyone - and, Happy First Day of Summer!

We experienced chillier temperatures this morning, occurring around the timing of the Summer Solstice at 5:13am. A lot of us hovered just above the freezing mark, with Estcourt Station being the cold spot and dropping-off just below freezing, at 31°.

Then, we saw a quick turnaround during the day, with temps recovering and rising by 30-degrees to reach upper-60′s and lower-70′s by the afternoon.

The sunshine we saw from today will be a repeat for tomorrow. And we can expect our warming trend to continue ahead this week, seeing possible 80-degree days by the upcoming weekend.

As of now, rain chances look minimal ahead, with just a few isolated showers expected for Thursday and Friday - and more widespread rain anticipated for the beginning of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

