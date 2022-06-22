Advertisement

First Day of Summer Chill, Turns into a Gorgeous Afternoon!

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday evening everyone - and, Happy First Day of Summer!

We experienced chillier temperatures this morning, occurring around the timing of the Summer Solstice at 5:13am. A lot of us hovered just above the freezing mark, with Estcourt Station being the cold spot and dropping-off just below freezing, at 31°.

Then, we saw a quick turnaround during the day, with temps recovering and rising by 30-degrees to reach upper-60′s and lower-70′s by the afternoon.

The sunshine we saw from today will be a repeat for tomorrow. And we can expect our warming trend to continue ahead this week, seeing possible 80-degree days by the upcoming weekend.

As of now, rain chances look minimal ahead, with just a few isolated showers expected for Thursday and Friday - and more widespread rain anticipated for the beginning of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once the man came to the driver side door to take the money, Phillips acted and was able to get...
Dad shot in mouth protecting daughter from robber
Pride Aroostook
Second Annual Aroostook Pride Festival Promotes Acceptance and Inclusion in The County
Faux Electricity Decrease
“I believe ratepayers in Aroostook County are going to see a modest increase.”
Students help bury time capsule from 1987.
Pine Street Elementary Buries Time Capsule
Shriners Ceremonial held in Houlton
Shriners Ceremonial held in Houlton

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, June 21st PM
Today's Day Planner
A Beautiful Start to Summer! Mostly Sunny Skies Expected Today With Warmer Temperatures
Weather on the Web 6-21-22 AM
WEBWX0620PM
Clear and Calm Conditions Tonight, Lead to Frost Advisories Tuesday AM!