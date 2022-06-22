Partly Cloudy Skies This Morning Brings More Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures By This Afternoon!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday. After a nice day yesterday with warmer temperatures for the first day of summer, were expecting another nice day for the day today with partly to mostly sunny skies expected throughout the day. Temperatures will be climbing up into the lower 70s once again leading to a nice middle of the work week. We’ll continue to see that nice weather into the end of the work week with partly to mostly sunny skies sticking with us through Friday.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the day time today shows the cloud cover breaking apart as we head towards lunchtime, leaving arts with partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon hours. This will allow temperatures to warm up quite a bit throughout the afternoon and clear skies will stick with us heading into this evening. It’s not until we get into the overnight hours tonight and into first thing tomorrow morning I will begin to see some fog develop for some of the lower lying valleys, especially over eastern parts of the county. High temperatures today climb up into the lower to mid 70s pretty much everywhere. This is definitely a few degrees warmer than what we saw during the day yesterday, but southerly winds will be a bit gusty as we head towards the afternoon, upwards of 30 miles an hour, so it’ll be a beautiful day but a bit breezy at times. Overnight tonight with the fog developing, temperatures fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s once again. Cloudy skies will begin to break up throughout the overnight hours lead to a nicer day in store for tomorrow.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast later this morning. Have a happy Wednesday!

Good Morning! (WAGM-TV)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.