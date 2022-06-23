Advertisement

Bill Casavant honored for 50 years of umpiring

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A long-time baseball umpire was honored over the weekend at the Maine Principal’s AssociationState Class C Championship game. Bill Casavant was recognized for his years of service to baseball throughout the state.

Bill Casavant):” 100 percent surprised. I never would have thought of it or about it.”

Casavant has been umping for over 50 years

Casavant:” It has changed, but it is still baseball.”

The veteran umpire has worked thousands of regular season games

Casavant:” Pretty well covered the County doing games and playoff games. I consider myself very lucky.”

He has also umped more than a dozen state championship games during his career

Casavant:” It’s like anything where you are selected. To do something like that whether it is baseball or a state basektball game. I would assume most of those people consider that pretty special to be able to get that phone call.”

Umpiring has always been in Casavant’s blood. He started at a very young age

Casavant:” I started umpiring when I was 11 years old in Massachusetts. I told him how when I got older. I would like to be an umpire and umpire baseball. The guy called me and said do you want to start working tomorrow night and I said sure where.”

The veteran umpire has umpied at the High School and all the way up to Division 1 games over the years. He said that umpiring is something that he loves and he would go anywhere on a moment’s notice.

Casavant:” If I got a call at 12 midnight and said you have to work at 9 am in Portland I would have gotten out of bed got dressed and headed down. How do you say you don’t want to do that? How do you turn it down?”

Casavant and his son Chris have umped several Regional and State games together. As a matter of fact Chris was working the Bucksport game on Saturday when the Maine Principal’s Association surprised Bill with the award.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loring Revitalization Announced
New Effort Underway to Revitalize Loring
Faux Electricity Decrease
“I believe ratepayers in Aroostook County are going to see a modest increase.”
A humane shelter is reeling amid an influx of pets given up by owners who can no longer afford...
Blaming inflation, more pet owners are giving up their pets, shelter says
Carson V Makin
Landmark Supreme Court Decision With Maine Ties Helps Define Boundaries of Church and State
ambl pkg
Aroostook Men’s Baseball League Invites One And All To Come And Enjoy The Game of Baseball

Latest News

ambl pkg
Aroostook Men’s Baseball League Invites One And All To Come And Enjoy The Game of Baseball
The cold weather and forecast forced the Feed the County 150 to be delayed to September
Spud Speedway race postponed to September
The Hodgdon girls softball team wins the first regional softball title.
Hodgdon Hawks win first Regional softball title
The Aroostook League names All Aroostook selections in spring sports.
Aroostook League announces spring All Aroostook Selections