Bill Casavant honored for 50 years of umpiring

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A long-time baseball umpire was honored over the weekend at the Maine Principal’s AssociationState Class C Championship game. Bill Casavant was recognized for his years of service to baseball throughout the state.

Bill Casavant):” 100 percent surprised. I never would have thought of it or about it.”

Casavant has been umping for over 50 years

Casavant:” It has changed, but it is still baseball.”

The veteran umpire has worked thousands of regular season games

Casavant:” Pretty well covered the County doing games and playoff games. I consider myself very lucky.”

He has also umped more than a dozen state championship games during his career

Casavant:” It’s like anything where you are selected. To do something like that whether it is baseball or a state basektball game. I would assume most of those people consider that pretty special to be able to get that phone call.”

Umpiring has always been in Casavant’s blood. He started at a very young age

Casavant:” I started umpiring when I was 11 years old in Massachusetts. I told him how when I got older. I would like to be an umpire and umpire baseball. The guy called me and said do you want to start working tomorrow night and I said sure where.”

The veteran umpire has umpied at the High School and all the way up to Division 1 games over the years. He said that umpiring is something that he loves and he would go anywhere on a moment’s notice.

Casavant:” If I got a call at 12 midnight and said you have to work at 9 am in Portland I would have gotten out of bed got dressed and headed down. How do you say you don’t want to do that? How do you turn it down?”

Casavant and his son Chris have umped several Regional and State games together. As a matter of fact Chris was working the Bucksport game on Saturday when the Maine Principal’s Association surprised Bill with the award.

