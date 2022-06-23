Advertisement

More Summer-like Days Ahead, With a Warm-up into the Weekend!

By Robert Grimm
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 1:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

It was another gorgeous, summer day today, with lower 70′s and plenty of sunshine.

Quieter weather continues into the day tomorrow, with just a bit more cloud coverage for the morning hours. By tomorrow afternoon though, sunshine returns under seasonable mid-70′s.

Then, tomorrow night brings a quick-moving disturbance, that ushers in scattered light-to-steady rain showers lasting Thursday night, into the early AM Friday. By Friday mid-morning, we’ll see the return of drier conditions under a mixture of sun and clouds.

That’s all ahead of a warm-up expected for the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday both projected to reach mid-to-lower 80′s. And plenty of sunshine will be on tap for Saturday, while Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy. Any significant region wide rain looks to hold off until the beginning of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loring Revitalization Announced
New Effort Underway to Revitalize Loring
Faux Electricity Decrease
“I believe ratepayers in Aroostook County are going to see a modest increase.”
A humane shelter is reeling amid an influx of pets given up by owners who can no longer afford...
Blaming inflation, more pet owners are giving up their pets, shelter says
Carson V Makin
Landmark Supreme Court Decision With Maine Ties Helps Define Boundaries of Church and State
Pride Aroostook
Second Annual Aroostook Pride Festival Promotes Acceptance and Inclusion in The County

Latest News

Weather on the Web Wednesday, June 22nd PM
Weather on the Web 6-22-22 AM
Good Morning!
Partly Cloudy Skies This Morning Brings More Sunshine and Warmer Temperatures By This Afternoon!
WEBWX0621PM
First Day of Summer Chill, Turns into a Gorgeous Afternoon!