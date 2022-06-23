More Summer-like Days Ahead, With a Warm-up into the Weekend!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday evening, everyone!

It was another gorgeous, summer day today, with lower 70′s and plenty of sunshine.

Quieter weather continues into the day tomorrow, with just a bit more cloud coverage for the morning hours. By tomorrow afternoon though, sunshine returns under seasonable mid-70′s.

Then, tomorrow night brings a quick-moving disturbance, that ushers in scattered light-to-steady rain showers lasting Thursday night, into the early AM Friday. By Friday mid-morning, we’ll see the return of drier conditions under a mixture of sun and clouds.

That’s all ahead of a warm-up expected for the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday both projected to reach mid-to-lower 80′s. And plenty of sunshine will be on tap for Saturday, while Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy. Any significant region wide rain looks to hold off until the beginning of next week.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

