Partly Cloudy Skies This Morning Leads to Plenty of Sunshine This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Thursday. We have a low pressure system and cold front approaching from the west. This will stall out to our west, but has brought some cloud cover to the region this morning. Overall we will see improvement throughout the day as a return to sunshine is expected heading into the afternoon. We’ll see clouds on the increase this evening, leading to the chance for some scattered showers during the overnight hours and into the morning hours of Friday, before tapering off by Friday late morning. This will allow for sunshine to return to the region during the late afternoon hours of Friday, and ultimately sets us up for a sunny and warm weekend.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Hour by hour throughout the morning hours shows clouds break apart this morning, leading to more sunshine by the afternoon. There’s a chance for a spot isolated shower, but I think they’ll be few and far between during the morning hours. Clouds increase heading into the evening, leading to scattered showers pushing in during the overnight hours tonight. Another mild day is expected with high temperatures climbing up into the lower to mid 70s once again. Southwesterly winds will still be a bit on the gusty side throughout the day. Low temperatures tonight are expected to be a bit milder through the overnight hours. Lows fall back into the lower to mid 50s as southerly winds remain on the lighter side.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Thursday!

This Morning's Weather Picture (WAGM-TV)

