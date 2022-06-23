Advertisement

Supreme Court strikes New York gun law in major ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.
The U.S. Supreme Court, Monday, June 13, 2022, in Washington.(Mariam Zuhaib | AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a restrictive New York gun law in a major ruling for gun rights.

The justices’ 6-3 decision is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities — including New York, Los Angeles and Boston — and elsewhere. About a quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by the ruling, the high court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade.

The ruling comes as Congress is actively working on gun legislation following recent mass shootings in Texas,New York and California.

In their decision, the justices struck down a New York law requiring people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public. The justices said the requirement violates the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island all have similar laws likely to be challenged as a result of the ruling. The Biden administration had urged the justices to uphold New York’s law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loring Revitalization Announced
New Effort Underway to Revitalize Loring
Faux Electricity Decrease
“I believe ratepayers in Aroostook County are going to see a modest increase.”
A humane shelter is reeling amid an influx of pets given up by owners who can no longer afford...
Blaming inflation, more pet owners are giving up their pets, shelter says
Carson V Makin
Landmark Supreme Court Decision With Maine Ties Helps Define Boundaries of Church and State
ambl pkg
Aroostook Men’s Baseball League Invites One And All To Come And Enjoy The Game of Baseball

Latest News

The FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court rules for GOP lawmakers in voter ID case
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman...
Biden praises Wounded Warriors as the ‘spine of America’
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Uvalde mayor calls on elementary school to be demolished