Advertisement

Boots2Roots’ Efforts to Attract Veterans to Maine Workforce

By WAGM News
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A non-profit organization hopes to guide those leaving the military to set down roots in the state of Maine.

Boots2Roots mission is to help attract transitioning service members, veterans and their spouses to work and live in Maine. Executive Director, Bill Benson says they help veterans with resumes, networking and more during that critical first year after leaving the military, and also help businesses attract valuable veteran talent.

“You know, veterans are going to be hard working, trustworthy, dedicated, and most importantly, trainable, they’re trainable people who want to work and they want to know that what their doing matters, so they might not have specific experience in the business that you have but they can learn it and it’s those soft skills that they can bring to the table that are hard to find.”

Benson went on to say that those interested in working with Boots2Roots can find more information on their website at Boots2Roots (https://boots2roots.org/)

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Casavant was recognized recently for over 50 years as a baseball umpire.
Bill Casavant honored for 50 years of umpiring
ambl pkg
Aroostook Men’s Baseball League Invites One And All To Come And Enjoy The Game of Baseball
Anita Alvarez of United States, center, is taken from the pool after collapsing during the solo...
US coach makes dramatic rescue of artistic swimmer at worlds
Loring Revitalization Announced
New Effort Underway to Revitalize Loring
A new dress code severely limits what girls can wear to school.
New dress code outlaws dresses and skirts in Texas school district

Latest News

Boots2Roots' Efforts to Attract Veterans to Maine Workforce
Boots2Roots
Hub Coffee
Hub Coffee Opens with Goal to Connect and Support Community
Hub Coffee
Hub Coffee
County Ag Report: Hay Production