Boots2Roots’ Efforts to Attract Veterans to Maine Workforce

A non-profit organization hopes to guide those leaving the military to set down roots in the state of Maine.

Boots2Roots mission is to help attract transitioning service members, veterans and their spouses to work and live in Maine. Executive Director, Bill Benson says they help veterans with resumes, networking and more during that critical first year after leaving the military, and also help businesses attract valuable veteran talent.

“You know, veterans are going to be hard working, trustworthy, dedicated, and most importantly, trainable, they’re trainable people who want to work and they want to know that what their doing matters, so they might not have specific experience in the business that you have but they can learn it and it’s those soft skills that they can bring to the table that are hard to find.”

Benson went on to say that those interested in working with Boots2Roots can find more information on their website at Boots2Roots (https://boots2roots.org/)

