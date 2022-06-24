Hub Coffee Opens with Goal to Connect and Support Community

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

A new coffee shop in Presque Isle hopes to not only fill your cup, but also bring the community together. Brian Bouchard has the story.

Situated along Main Street, Presque Isle’s newest coffee shop, Hub Coffee, is celebrating opening week.

“The idea for Hub Coffee really started up at Framework Church, we were really thinking, how can we do something for the community”

Jason Blakey, Director of Hub Coffee’s Board says the whole concept behind Hub Coffee is to provide community support, provide a gathering place for people to meet, and to provide the community with a good cup of coffee.

“The idea, even the name “Hub” comes from that idea of really gathering people together. People love the idea of coffee, people love the idea of community and getting together, and that’s really been the lifeblood of this place and so this has actually been a place built by the community, for the community.”

Blakey went on to speak about the various ways Hub Coffee can help support the local community once they establish their footing.

“When you envision a coffee shop you envision things like open mic nights, or game nights or whatever is in the local communities, that’s one of the things that a coffee shop fosters is that idea of people getting together and doing things they usually couldn’t do elsewhere. This august we hope to do a run that’s going to help benefit some of the college students, they have food pantries in the college and we want to be able to help fill those out and things like that that are actually community driven, but at the same time as we continue to go, we want to be part of the community, part of the answer, there’s already so many great places that are trying to build up our community, we want to partner alongside them as Hub Coffee, that’s one of the reasons we’re here.”

“That’s what this whole coffee shop is about, just to provide a really good safe space for the people of Presque Isle to come on in, to enjoy a fantastic cup of coffee, we hope, but also to just say there’s something different about that place. If I wasn’t working here I’d want to be here drinking coffee with my friends, shooting the breeze, just enjoying life.” says Dave Rowe, General Manager of Hub Coffee.

Blakey says stay tuned for more updates regarding Hub’s efforts to build up the community of Presque Isle.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

