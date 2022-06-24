Showers Taper Off This Morning with Sunshine and Warm Temperatures Expected This Afternoon

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Friday. This morning we’ve seen some light to moderate rain showers make their way through the eastern half of the county. This is thanks to a low pressure system that continues to sit to the east over parts of New Brunswick. Once this low pressure makes its way east, we’ll see clearing skies through the morning and continuing into the afternoon. This will lead to a nice end of the day, as high pressure will continue to build in for the weekend.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour throughout the day, showers will be tapering off and clouds will be clearing out throughout the morning hours. This will lead to mostly sunny skies eventually by the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will begin to clear out from west to east and remain clear through the overnight hours tonight. High temperatures today make it into the mid and upper 70s across the county. The best chances of upper 70s will be over western spots that see more sunshine, winds will be on the lighter side out of the south. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the mid and upper 50s. Skies will clear out, but I think we have the chance of seeing some patchy fog developing heading into tomorrow morning.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

The heat and humidity really builds in for the second half of the weekend. For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out This Morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the nice weather, and have a great weekend!

