Summer Stretch Lasts Through Friday, and Into the Weekend!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday evening, everyone!

It was another pleasant day today, with clouds to start and sun by the afternoon - reaching seasonable mid-70′s for our highs.

The breeze from earlier has begun to back off this evening, with relatively calm winds expected into tomorrow.

A few quick passing showers are on tap overnight tonight, mainly for Southeastern Aroostook and Western New Brunswick. Although these will be spot, light showers only leading to minimal amounts, if anything at all.

Then, Friday sees a very similar day to today, with cloudy skies for the morning and more in the way of sunshine for the afternoon. That’s all ahead of a nice, summer-like weekend, with a shot at 80-degrees both days - and sunny skies for Saturday, followed by partly sunny skies for Sunday.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

