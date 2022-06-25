A Sunny and Warm Weekend Ahead!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday evening, everyone!

We felt the warmth already today, with temperatures getting into the upper 70′s. Overall it was a quiet day, with a few rain showers moving through earlier on this morning.

Then, as we got through the late morning and midday, the clouds broke apart and led to warming and sunshine lasting into the afternoon.

As we extend ahead into the weekend, we’ll see the summer-like conditions continue with possible 80-degree days both days. And, our quieter weather stretch lasts all the way through Sunday.

The beginning of next week then brings-in more areawide rain and storms - with drier conditions returning by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great, safe and relaxing weekend!

