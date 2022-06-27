From Coast To Coast, The Everett Seagulls Are Ready To Compete

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) -A Washington State Basketball team made the long trip to compete in the UMFK Summer Classic over the weekend. Coming all the way from Washington to Northern Maine might sound like a long way to come, but this team was ready for it.

Isaiah White: “I’m Super Excited to be in this tournament, its going to be a lot of fun, you know just playing with my teammates and bonding, and winning some games”.

Hayden Conaxis: " I’m Really excited, I’ve never been to the east coast, and just playing in a different state in general is always fun. You get a lot more exposure”.

Daniel Savovic: " Very excited, it was a big trip for us, you know traveling was fun. I was with my teammates, some of my best friends. We’re just really excited to play in this tournament, for the competition”.

All three players are talking about the June 23rd UMFK Summer Classic where The Everett Seagulls competed in Fort Kent. It might seem like a long way to go for a summer basketball tournament…after all it’s an 18 hour Trip of more than 3,000 miles. But that’s no big thing for Coach Bobby Thompson as he has strong ties to the community of Fort Kent as a former player for the Bengals.

Bobby Thompson: " Coming to Fort Kent was one of the greatest experiences in my life. I really met people from all over the world, I had teammates from different countries and from the St. john valley and guys that are my brothers to this day. and I just love this community, everyone is so kind and really embraces us, outsiders coming in and then they makes us one of their own and so i think our guys have felt that so far this weekend which is neat”.

The Trip to Fort Kent consisted of Flying from Seattle, Washington to Boston and driving to Fort Kent in rental cars.

Daniel Savovic: " It was a lot, I mean we got really tired, the trip; the flight wasn’t that bad but the then the 7 hour car ride it was a little bit, a little bit hard to do but were ok”.

Hayden Conaxis: " it was a really long trip, like the flight was 4 and a half hours, it was bumpy, couldn’t get any sleep at all. And then the drive was super long but it was fun just talking with some of the guys and just you know team building.

Another part of this trip is, of course, honing the skills they possess and getting better.

Isaiah White: " Going all the way across the country so its a new style of play, its going to help us you know further expand our game; and team bonding, so once we play other places we can just be on the same page”.

Bobby Thompson: " Everyone thought I was kind of crazy for trying to put something together that was so big but our community really embraced it, we have a strong network of people that supported this trip a lot of strong alumni’s at Everett high. A lot of the same values in our community that exist here, so everyone embraced it, helped out, and it was really..our town really put this together for us to be able to do this so I am really thankful to them”.

and Lastly, what kind of team is the Everett Seagulls

Daniel Savovic: “We’re very competitive, we want to win every game on the court. You know We’re very exciting, we got some jumpers and we’re here to win that’s it”.

Isaiah White: “We like to play hard, we always like to play with each other, and we care lot about winning games and building as a team”.

Hayden Conaxis: “Were brothers, you know coming here has definitely been a journey and I wouldn’t want to do it with any other team”.

And at the end of the day, it’s that brotherhood that is important…no matter how they played. And the memories made will be something the players and coaches will never forget.

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

