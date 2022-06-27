Coincidence Leads to Line Crew Saving Coworker

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Coincidences happen every day, but one coincidence resulted in a crew of electrical line workers saving the life of one of their own. Brian Bouchard has the story.

For Steve Sager, a line worker with Versant Power, the morning of February 2nd was routine as he, along with the rest of his crew underwent a CPR refresher course.

“Most people go into training like that thinking “Oh we just have to fulfill this commitment to do this training, and expecting that they’ll never need it.” says Sager.

“They then went to lunch, and then they went over to Parkhurst Siding Road to setup shop for the day, they were going to be placing some poles” - Marissa Minor - Communications Specialist, Versant Power

“One individual went there ahead of us, and upon arriving we found him hunched over in a snowbank, unconscious” stated Sager.

The line workers then identified the signs of cardiac arrest and sprang into action.

“He was then found by his four co-workers, who immediately performed CPR, grabbed the AED, called 911, all the incredible things you have to do in the heat of the moment.” says Minor.

“You never think it’s going to be that person next to you, I had just sat personally next to the individual for 3 and a half hours and then its go time, we’ve gotta do what we gotta do.” recalls Sager.

“He was transported to the hospital, and he’s fully recovered and was back to work last month. It’s really a miracle, we’re very grateful” says Minor.

“One of my co-workers that was there with me, he brought that up, what are the chances of that happening and you having to use it, so it goes to show you, you never know when you’re going to need it.” says Sager.

When the Red Cross’ Northern and Eastern Maine Chapter learned of the lifesaving actions of the line crew, they were immediately recommended and subsequently awarded the Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.

“They did absolutely everything right, the take away from this situation is always the first call must be to 911, get those emergency services on the way, and then of course they have the skills and the experience and the training to take it to the next step, and their co-worker is at work today, came back is alive and well and at work and living the rest of his life because of their actions.” - Caroline King – Executive Director, Northern and Eastern Maine Chapter

“I don’t feel like a hero, and none of the guys that were there with me do. Had it had a different outcome it would have been a totally different thing, but after that person has gone away in the ambulance, you reflect on what just happened, and then you realize you did everything you could, and had you not had that training, you couldn’t have done it.” - Steve Sager – Line Worker, Versant Power

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.