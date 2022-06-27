Showers and Downpours Expected Today After A Nice Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. After a beautiful weekend with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, we’re looking at rain on the way for the day today. This is out ahead of an approaching cold front off to our west. As this front makes its way east during the day today, it will bring rain showers and downpours to the region as well as one last day of humid air. Once the cold front clears out of the region during the evening hours tonight, we’ll see clearing skies and drier air work its way into the region for both Tuesday and Wednesday, as high pressure brings nice weather to the region both days.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour, rain showers approach throughout the morning hours. Beginning over western spots, they’ll continue to work their way east throughout the day with heavier downpours embedded within the line of showers. Activity looks to wrap up mid to late afternoon, with clouds beginning to break apart during the evening hours and heading into Tuesday. High temperatures today will on the cooler side thanks to the cloud cover and shower activity. Southerly winds will be gusty during the afternoon when the heavier downpours pass over the region. Low temperatures tonight fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s with the clear skies and dry air beginning to work into the region.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For a more detailed look at the forecast, make sure to check out Today’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great Monday!

Rain Showers Move In Today (WAGM-TV)

