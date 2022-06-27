Advertisement

WATCH: ‘Full House’ star Jodie Sweetin shoved to ground by police during abortion protest

Video shows actress Jodie Sweetin being shoved to the ground from behind by LAPD officers. (Source: Michael Ade)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was pushed to the ground by the Los Angeles Police Department during an abortion rights protest Saturday.

Police were trying to stop protesters from marching on the 101 freeway at the time.

Video of the incident shows Sweetin being shoved to the ground from behind. The actress got back up and started chanting “no justice, no peace” with the other protesters.

Sweetin’s publicist says her client will continue to protest because “We are not free until all of us are free.”

LAPD says they are reviewing the incident as a matter of policy and procedure.

Sweetin is best known for playing Stephanie Tanner on “Full House.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Versant Hero
Coincidence Leads to Line Crew Saving Coworker
Hub Coffee
Hub Coffee Opens with Goal to Connect and Support Community
Lori Spencer, 14, is learning how to talk walk, eat and essentially how to live again after she...
Teen struck by lightning relearning how to walk, talk
FILE - This image shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 being manufactured.
Pfizer says tweaked COVID-19 shots boost omicron protection
Loring Revitalization Announced
New Effort Underway to Revitalize Loring

Latest News

According to SafeKids Columbus, this is the seventh child to die in a hot car this year and...
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours in Georgia, coroner says
The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it crashed in Mendon, Missouri, Amtrak...
Amtrak train with 243 on board derails; reports of injuries
From left, Jennifer Crumbley, attorney Shannon Smith, attorney Mariell Lehman, and James...
Oxford shooting suspect could be witness in parents’ trial
The constitutional right to an abortion returns to the states, while the fight continues for...
Next steps, new battles after Roe overturned
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA star Brittney Griner ordered to trial Friday in Russia