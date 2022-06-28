Advertisement

2 workers trapped in trench collapse in Texas

A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.
A trench collapse in Jarrell, Texas, has trapped two workers.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown, Royden Ogletree and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Two people are trapped about 17 feet underground after a trench collapsed Tuesday morning, KWTX reported.

An official at the scene said the call was received at about 8:40 a.m.

The collapse happened at a construction site near the interstate.

An official said the status of the workers buried and the cause of the collapse are unknown at this time.

The Round Rock, Georgetown, Austin, Temple and Salado fire departments are working to rescue the individuals.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Versant Hero
Coincidence Leads to Line Crew Saving Coworker
Everett seagulls bb team
From Coast To Coast, The Everett Seagulls Are Ready To Compete
Lori Spencer, 14, is learning how to talk walk, eat and essentially how to live again after she...
Teen struck by lightning relearning how to walk, talk
Hub Coffee
Hub Coffee Opens with Goal to Connect and Support Community
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening

Latest News

Elmo stands with his dad Louie in a PSA in which Elmo, who is 3 years old, got a COVID-19...
Elmo gets his COVID-19 vaccine in new Sesame Street PSA
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
France’s Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
50 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
The Coast Guard rescued seven people after their boat was hit by lightning.
CAUGHT ON CAM: 7 saved from boat after lightning strike
Former Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska was sentenced Tuesday for lying to...
Ex-GOP Rep. Fortenberry gets probation for lying to feds