Advertisement

466 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

269,308 total coronavirus cases recorded by Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A resident of Piscataquis County died with COVID according to the latest information released by the Maine CDC.

There are also 466 new cases of the virus.

These numbers reflect case gatherings since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,192 new COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were down at last report.

The Maine CDC says 112 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down two on Sunday.

12 people remain in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Versant Hero
Coincidence Leads to Line Crew Saving Coworker
Everett seagulls bb team
From Coast To Coast, The Everett Seagulls Are Ready To Compete
Lori Spencer, 14, is learning how to talk walk, eat and essentially how to live again after she...
Teen struck by lightning relearning how to walk, talk
Hub Coffee
Hub Coffee Opens with Goal to Connect and Support Community
A recent study found it's possible to get COVID again in less than three months after first...
Getting COVID twice in 3 months? CDC reports it is happening

Latest News

The local youth organization held a fundraiser at Mantle Lake on Saturday.
Titi’s House Summer Fun Fundraiser
The local youth organization held a fundraiser at Mantle Lake on Saturday.
Titi's House Summer Fun Fundraiser
”A community tradition” was back in the town of Mapleton. The annual Mapleton Daze was held...
Busy weekend for the annual Mapleton Daze
”A community tradition” was back in the town of Mapleton. The annual Mapleton Daze was held...
Busy weekend for the annual Mapleton Daze
Slug for series we have at wagm
Medical Monday Cataracts