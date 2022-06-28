466 new COVID cases, 1 additional death

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A resident of Piscataquis County died with COVID according to the latest information released by the Maine CDC.

There are also 466 new cases of the virus.

These numbers reflect case gatherings since Saturday.

Meanwhile, 1,192 new COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations were down at last report.

The Maine CDC says 112 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down two on Sunday.

12 people remain in critical care.

Three people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.