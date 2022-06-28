Afternoon And Evening Downpours, Lead to Sunshine Tomorrow!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday evening, everyone!

Moderate to heavier rain showers rolled through this afternoon and evening. A few locations were quick to pick up over an inch of rain.

Tonight we’re seeing the cold front progressing eastward, and clearing is occurring with more pleasant conditions already filtering in. Sunny skies and a less humid feel last throughout the day tomorrow, and into Wednesday as well.

Then, additional rounds of rain move in overnight Wednesday into first-thing Thursday morning; followed by more rain and storm chances for the end of the week and into the start of the upcoming holiday weekend.

For the latest details on the forecast, make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video. And hope everyone has a great and safe evening!

