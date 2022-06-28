AR Gould’s primary care clinic in Mars Hill to close

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - According to a press release from Northern Light Health AR Gould Hospital, the hospital will be closing its primary care practice in Mars Hill effective August 1st, 2022.

Greg LaFrancois, the president of the hospital says “This was an incredibly difficult decision to make. Ultimately, with the challenges of regular provider coverage at the clinic and overall staffing shortages at our facilities, it made the most sense to close this practice that has low primary care use. We do have the ability at other locations to cover the need.”

Letters have been mailed out to the patients who will be affected by the change. Included in the letter was information on which primary care providers within Northern Light Health practices in the region are accepting new patients. The change will not affect the medical coverage provided by AR Gould to the residents of the Northern Light Continuing facility in Mars Hill.

LaFrancois says “Our biggest priority now is to help our primary care patients get established with another provider. We want to ensure their care continues with very little disruption. Whether patients stay within our primary care family or opt for a provider outside of our system, we are committed to helping their transition of care be as seamless as possible. We are also committed to providing care at one of our other offices until a patient is able to establish care with a new provider.”

In addition to the Mars Hill Health Center, the hospital operates primary care centers in Presque Isle, Fort Fairfield, and Caribou. A transition plan for the three staff members at that location is also a top priority. The plan is to relocate the staff in Mars Hill to fill other open positions within the organization, of which there are many opportunities.

LaFrancois explains “These are excellent employees, and we really hope they opt to stay with us. Each has been provided with a list of all of the open positions within the organization, and we have given them the option of picking any position for which they are qualified,”

Patients of the Mars Hill Health Center are encouraged to contact the practice with questions regarding their care and to complete the necessary paperwork to have their medical records transferred to another primary care provider.

