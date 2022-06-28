Busy weekend for the annual Mapleton Daze

MAPLETON, Maine (WAGM) - It was a busy weekend in the town of Mapleton for their annual Mapleton Daze.

”A community tradition” was back in the town of Mapleton. The annual Mapleton Daze was held this past week from June 21st-26th. Many people gathered for events like a drive thru dinner, an FMX dirt bike show, fireworks, music, a parade, and so much more. Lynnelle Foster, the President of the Mapleton Daze Committee, says a lot of planning goes into the event all year round.

“It’s a lot of work, but I have a very good team of individuals who share the same vision that I do. It’s hard work, but it’s worth it.”

While Mapleton may be a small town, Foster mentions there is something special about the community coming together for an event like this.

Foster says “What makes this event so special is that the committee works all year long to raise money through various fundraising events, and through generous donations from local businesses and individuals. To make sure that if you have one child or ten children, you can come to this festival and any of our events during Mapleton Daze at no cost. It costs nothing for you to come.”

With COVID over the past two years, it has made it difficult to host an event like this. Many residents were thrilled to be able to attend. Foster mentions “They are just excited about being able to get out and see people, have fun, and just enjoy themselves.”

Foster says she is already excited and ready for next year’s Mapleton Daze. It was a beautiful week with great weather, and lots of fun and excitement in the community. Even if the clowns were still messing with my camera.

Isaac Potter, News Source 8

