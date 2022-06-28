Dry Air in Place Today Means Sunny Skies and Seasonable Temperatures

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Tuesday. Stepping out the door this morning, it will feel a lot cooler thanks to drier air that has worked into the region during the overnight hours. The cold front that brought rain showers to the region during the day yesterday is sitting just to our east this morning, but will continue to push its way out of New Brunswick during the morning hours, leading to plenty of sunshine for everyone throughout the day today. High pressure continues to build into the region for tomorrow resulting in another nice day with warmer temperatures. We’re watching another disturbance that could make its way through the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing the risk for showers once again during that time.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

A beautiful day is expected today with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’ll quickly see temperatures rise into the upper 60s by the late morning hours, before climbing into the lower to mid 70s throughout the afternoon. Definitely get outside and enjoy the day. High temperatures make it into the lower to mid 70s. Northwesterly winds will be on the lighter side, but continue to bring the drier air into the region throughout the day. You probably won’t want to leave the windows open tonight. Low temperatures fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be calm, further helping temperatures cool off through the overnight hours. It looks to be a great day to sit outside with plenty of sunshine expected once again throughout the day tomorrow. The best chance for clouds moving in will be during the afternoon, with shower chances increasing heading into the evening hours.

Today's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

More details on Today’s forecast can be found in the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful Tuesday!

Today's Allergy Outlook (WAGM-TV)

