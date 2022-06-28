PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Titi’s House Summer Fun Fundraiser was held in Presque Isle this past weekend.

The local youth organization held a fundraiser at Mantle Lake on Saturday. It was a day of fun events -- including games, raffles, food, face painting, 3-on-3 basketball and a Horseshoe tournament. Several families and community members attended, and all proceeds went towards the funding of Titi’s House.

Jennifer Pimental, Titi’s House owner, says “I’m trying to have apprenticeships, and things to teach them like how to be grown. In a way, how to live out in this crazy world. I’m not trying to provide services for the teens and young adults. I am also trying to help provide for young moms and dads or older moms and dads. If they have a job interview, and they don’t have anybody to watch their kid. A free hour’s worth or hour and half worth of child care so they try and get a job.”

Always in support of local County folks, Pimental says she hopes to open a community garden on the property as well. To learn more information on Titi’s House, you can visit their Facebook page, or go to our website at WAGMTV.com.

