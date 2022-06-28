Valley Mustangs prepare for fist season of Varsity football

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - the Valley Mustangs are preparing for the start of their first season as a varsity 8 man football team. The Coaches have been meeting with the players and parents as they prepare for their summer conditioning.

Ronand Dalgo):” We are going to start working out on July 11th every Monday and Wednesday until July 29th. We are going to end our summer workouts with a round robin type of football workout with Houlton and other teams.”

Over the past couple of weeks coaches have held meetings at Madawaska, Wisdom and Fort Kent High Schools to talk about the season and get players equipped. It has been a long road to becoming a varsity team under the Maine Principals Association umbrella.

Dalgo:” We always wanted this to become a High School sport one day. There was no eight man football when we started. We jumped to 11 man football in 2012 and we were very competitive in the league. It’s a dream to be in the HIgh School now and play other teams around the State and be recognized by our schools and our kids get a little bit of pride that way playing for their hometown school.”

The Mustangs have had a lot of community support over the 15 years and Dalgo says everyone is very excited to now be able to play as a varsity team

Dalgo:” Community is really excited. We have local businesses donate to us on some of local fund raisers and there is a buzz in all three towns for this program to be here.”

The team had success in the independent league that they were a part of, but they did lose several players to graduation and this year as they begin their new journey. They are a young squad.

Dalgo:” The kids come first for football. We make sure that safety is our highest priority. We are a young team this year there is going to be a lot of developing kids for years to come. I am just excited to have the players here for fitting night and the start of our season and to go from here.”

