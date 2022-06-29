Advertisement

County Youngsters compete on the track.

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Youngsters from throughout the County converged on Caribou today for the Northern Maine Parks and Recreation Department Track and Field Championships.

Caleb Saucier:”It’s fun and you get to win.”

Addilyn Powers:” I like to run really fast.”

Mason Doucette:” Softball throw because I like it and it is easy.”

Harper Holabird:” My favorite event is running the 100 because I just love to run.

It was a beautiful day for a track meet. From running to jumping to throwing the youngsters were having a blast while their parents and family and friends were cheering them on.

(Matt Bouchard):” We have 318 participants involved today. There’s been a few scratches, but not very many. There’s a lot of kids here today. All of these kids and communities look forward to this event every year. It seems to sustain itself so it is going great.”

The NMRCA organizes this event. In other years this was used as a qualifier for the State meet in Bangor, but this year this is the only event and it is being billed as a State Championship. Bouchard hopes that in the future some Recreation Departments from other parts of the State will make the trip north.

Bouchard:” We have 12 departments who are here today. We would like to see some departments from the southern part of the state come on up. They are more than welcome to. They just need to host a local event and get a hold of us and come on up.”

As for the youngsters, Caleb Saucier showed his speed in outkicking the rest of the field in this heat

Caleb Saucier:” I tried to run faster than the other kids.”

Mason Doucette was showcasing his arm in the softball throw. The 8 year old threw it over 70 feet

Mason Doucette:” I practice a lot and I play baseball.”

Addilyn Powers and Harper Holabird say that being outside enjoying a beautiful day and making new friends is what the day is about.

Harper Holabird:” I made first graders second graders all the way up to fifth graders.”

Perfect. How about you?Do you make a lot of friends.

Addilyn Powers:” Yeah.

Is that the best part of the day?

Both:” Yes.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Versant Rates
New Rates For Versant Customers Effective July 1st
Mars Hill Health Center Closing
AR Gould’s primary care clinic in Mars Hill to close
A busy day on the Caribou track. Over 300 youngsters competed. Here are the results
Track and Field Results
Versant Hero
Coincidence Leads to Line Crew Saving Coworker
Everett seagulls bb team
From Coast To Coast, The Everett Seagulls Are Ready To Compete

Latest News

A busy day on the Caribou track. Over 300 youngsters competed. Here are the results
Track and Field Results
The Valley Mustangs will play Varsity football this fall.
Valley Mustangs prepare for fist season of Varsity football
Everett seagulls bb team
From Coast To Coast, The Everett Seagulls Are Ready To Compete
Bill Casavant was recognized recently for over 50 years as a baseball umpire.
Bill Casavant honored for 50 years of umpiring