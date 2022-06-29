County Youngsters compete on the track.

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Youngsters from throughout the County converged on Caribou today for the Northern Maine Parks and Recreation Department Track and Field Championships.

Caleb Saucier:”It’s fun and you get to win.”

Addilyn Powers:” I like to run really fast.”

Mason Doucette:” Softball throw because I like it and it is easy.”

Harper Holabird:” My favorite event is running the 100 because I just love to run.

It was a beautiful day for a track meet. From running to jumping to throwing the youngsters were having a blast while their parents and family and friends were cheering them on.

(Matt Bouchard):” We have 318 participants involved today. There’s been a few scratches, but not very many. There’s a lot of kids here today. All of these kids and communities look forward to this event every year. It seems to sustain itself so it is going great.”

The NMRCA organizes this event. In other years this was used as a qualifier for the State meet in Bangor, but this year this is the only event and it is being billed as a State Championship. Bouchard hopes that in the future some Recreation Departments from other parts of the State will make the trip north.

Bouchard:” We have 12 departments who are here today. We would like to see some departments from the southern part of the state come on up. They are more than welcome to. They just need to host a local event and get a hold of us and come on up.”

As for the youngsters, Caleb Saucier showed his speed in outkicking the rest of the field in this heat

Caleb Saucier:” I tried to run faster than the other kids.”

Mason Doucette was showcasing his arm in the softball throw. The 8 year old threw it over 70 feet

Mason Doucette:” I practice a lot and I play baseball.”

Addilyn Powers and Harper Holabird say that being outside enjoying a beautiful day and making new friends is what the day is about.

Harper Holabird:” I made first graders second graders all the way up to fifth graders.”

Perfect. How about you?Do you make a lot of friends.

Addilyn Powers:” Yeah.

Is that the best part of the day?

Both:” Yes.”

